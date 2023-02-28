MP: Overage Army aspirant commits suicide after failing to qualify for Agniveer recruitment

A 22-year-old Army aspirant allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday after failing to qualify for the Agniveer selection process as he was overage, police said.



Kedar Pal left home in the early hours of the day to go for a run, but was later found hanging from a tree, around 200 metres from his house in the town, an official said.



"We found Pal's body hanging from a tree and recovered a suicide note, in which he mentioned that he was unable to join the Army as he was not qualified to apply for Agniveer recruitment," said Kripal Singh, the in-charge of 'Physical' police station.