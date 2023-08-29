MP police arrest Chhattisgarh resident for involvement in Naxal activities

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Madhya Pradesh police has arrested one person for allegedly helping in Naxal activities.

The arrested person was identified as Dhan Singh Pungati, a resident of neighbouring state Chhattisgarh, a press note issued by the MP police said on Tuesday. It stated that during interrogation, Pungati confessed to being involved in Naxal activities for the last several years. As per the police, the arrested person was providing the Naxals with food and cash, besides conveying their messages and carrying out any work assigned by them.