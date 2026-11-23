The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after the state Employees Selection Board postponed the recruitment examination for 7,500 police constable posts, alleging that the ruling party was playing with the future of the youth.

The board issued a notification late on Sunday announcing the postponement of the examination, which was scheduled to be held from 19 to 22 November.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, called the postponement a "joke" on the future of young people.

In a post on X, he said lakhs of candidates had been waiting for the examination after months of preparation, but the government had failed to conduct it on schedule.

"Some are studying day and night, some are hoping for a job, while others are worried about their future, but the BJP government is not concerned about youths, only advertisements," Singhar said.

He cited the number of applicants with higher educational qualifications to underline the scale of unemployment in the state. According to him, 42 PhD holders, 12,000 engineers, 51,000 postgraduates and 3.25 lakh graduates had applied for posts for which the minimum educational qualification was Class 12.