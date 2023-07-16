MP Police lathicharge Congress workers, Bhopal unit chief severely injured

Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday resorted to lathicharge on Congress workers and leaders protesting in Bhopal against alleged irregularities in Patwaris' (revenue officials) recruitment process.

In the police actions, newly-appointed Bhopal district Congress chief Monu Saxena received severe injuries, while several other party workers were also injured. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter, the Congress workers were taking out a protest march from Bhopal's Roshanpura Chowk to Shyamla Hills to gherao Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official residence.

Aware of the protest, a heavy police force was deployed with multi-layer barricades. The protesters tried to jump the police barricades, which prompted the personnel to use water cannon to disperse them. Fail to control the protesters with water cannons, the police resorted to lathicharge.