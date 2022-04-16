MP Police on high alert to ensure peace on Hanuman Jayanti today

After the communal clashes in several locations during the Ram Navami festival celebration in Madhya Pradesh, the state police have strengthened the security and prepared a special plan to avoid any friction during the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday.



To ensure a peaceful celebration, the Bhopal Police have installed drones that will monitor suspicious movements during the event. Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that apart from the drones, the police department has deployed a large force to keep a watch on the procession.



"In view of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, we have deployed a police force for the procession arrangements. Monitoring will also be done through additional video cameras and drones. Apart from this, a police force will also be deployed in plain-clothes, which will keep a watch on the miscreants," he said.