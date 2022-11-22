MP: Raveena Tandon's tweet about visitors 'throwing stones' at tiger enclosure at Bhopal park prompts probe

Authorities at the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal have started an investigation after Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon shared a video and claimed that some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure.

The park is located on the banks of Bhopal's Upper Lake.



"Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelting stones at the tiger in closures. Having a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. humiliation they are subjected to," Tandon tweeted on Monday.



In reply, the park management said it was already investigating the incident. Such acts are punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act, it added.