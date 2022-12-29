MP: Teacher breaks hand of 5-yr-old girl for spelling mistake; arrested

A five-year-old girl suffered a fracture after a teacher taking private tuition classes in Bhopal allegedly twisted her hand for not properly spelling the word 'parrot', police said on Thursday.



The incident took place on Tuesday following which the 22-year-old teacher was arrested, they said.



The accused, Prayag Vishwakarma, allegedly twisted the minor girl's hand and also slapped her after she could not spell the word 'parrot', Habibganj police station inspector Manish Raj Singh Bhadauriya said.



The tutor twisted the girl's hand so badly that it got fractured, he added.