MP: Trainer aircraft crashes in Rewa district, pilot dead

The pilot of a Cessna trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, 400 km from state capital Bhopal, officials said on Friday.

The trainee pilot who was on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said an official. His condition was said to be stable.

The crash probably happened as the aircraft, belonging to a private aviation training academy, tried to land in dense fog at night, officials said.