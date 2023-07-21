MP: 'Wave of change’ in favour of Congress, roars Priyanka Gandhi on Scindia's home turf
Addressing her second rally in MP within 40 days, Priyanka said that there is a wave of change in favour of Congress
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that there is a 'wave of change' in favour of Congress in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections will be held in November-December this year.
Addressing a huge rally in Gwalior – former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s home turf – Gandhi attacked Modi for his silence on Manipur.
Manipur is burning and PM's statement on it came after 77 days following a video of grave atrocities on women, she said. Gandhi said the Prime Minister has lowered the standard of politics.
“PM called senior opposition leaders who command respect thieves. Political decency has taken a beating,” she said.
This is Gandhi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in 40 days.
She also attacked Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government for being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs.
On June 12, Gandhi kickstarted the Congress campaign in MP by addressing a rally in Jabalpur, where she said that if the Congress was voted to power, it would implement five schemes, including Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women, free electricity up to 100 units and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
In the Gwalior Chambal region, which is traditionally considered a stronghold of Scindia, the Congress won 27 out of 34 seats in the 2018 assembly elections. Scindia was then part of the Congress. He later joined BJP and became union minister in Modi's cabinet.
Before addressing the rally, the Congress general secretary paid flora tribute to great freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.
The Congress formed the government, however, MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in 15 months.
The rebellion led by Scindia paved the way for Chouhan to return to power.
