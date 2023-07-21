MP: 'Wave of change’ in favour of Congress, roars Priyanka Gandhi on Scindia's home turf

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that there is a 'wave of change' in favour of Congress in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections will be held in November-December this year.

Addressing a huge rally in Gwalior – former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s home turf – Gandhi attacked Modi for his silence on Manipur.

Manipur is burning and PM's statement on it came after 77 days following a video of grave atrocities on women, she said. Gandhi said the Prime Minister has lowered the standard of politics.

“PM called senior opposition leaders who command respect thieves. Political decency has taken a beating,” she said.

This is Gandhi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in 40 days.

She also attacked Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government for being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs.