MP's policy to reward public prosecutors for successfully arguing death penalty cases comes under SC scanner

The bench said that currently, NALSA has a very loose kind of arrangement where there are some panel and remand advocates and they keep changing .



Hence, there is a need to have an institutionalised system to ensure proper legal assistance to the accused, it said.



The bench said that it has been accepted by the advocates concerned that the matter required consideration at an early date and asked them to file relevant material pertaining to award of death penalty in other jurisdictions as well.



The top court on Friday initiated the proceedings in the suo motu case to examine and institutionalise the process involved in awarding death penalty in heinous crime cases.



The matter arose from a plea of one Irfan challenging the death penalty imposed on him by the trial court and confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.



The bench, earlier, had decided to examine how courts dealing with a death sentence can procure a comprehensive analysis about the accused and the crime, especially the mitigating circumstances so that the judicial officer concerned can decide whether death sentence needs to be awarded.



Prior to this, an application was filed by 'Project 39A of the National Law University, Delhi, an anti-death penalty body seeking nod for an investigator who would collect mitigating information in favour of the accused to argue on the sentencing.