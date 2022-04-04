MRI centres under police radar after 'wrong' report in UP district

MRI centres in Muzaffarnagar are now under police radar after a woman lodged a complaint that she had got her ovaries removed earlier but a recent MRI report stated them to be "fine" and without any "swelling".



Chief Medical Officer of Muzaffarnagar said: "We are going to launch a checking drive to verify the unauthorised MRI centres across the district. It is a serious issue as the MRI centre has issued a wrong report. A probe has been ordered into the matter."



Shocked by the report, the woman and her husband approached the police claiming that a city-based renowned pathology lab is doing fraud with patients.