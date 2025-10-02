MSP hike fails to cheer farmers, losses still loom large

Television channels and a section of the media have hailed the government’s recent announcement on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops as a festive gesture — a so-called “Diwali gift” to farmers.

On the surface, the timing and presentation of the declaration might suggest generosity. Yet, farmer organisations across the country remain far from pleased. For them, the announcement made on Wednesday, 1 October has exposed once again the gap between political rhetoric and the lived reality of cultivators.

Ordinarily, the MSP for rabi crops is declared a little later in the season — often in the third or even fourth week of October, sometimes spilling into November. This year’s unusually early announcement has been timed to influence the electoral climate ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. But those who till the soil see things differently.

The cabinet decision increased the MSP of wheat by Rs 160 per quintal, mustard by Rs 250, and sunflower by Rs 600 compared to last year. Numbers such as these are frequently cited in headlines as signs of generosity.

However, leaders like Dr Darshan Pal of the Joint Farmers’ Front point out that the spectacle of an 'MSP hike' is misleading. In his words, “Such announcements are usually designed to earn applause — so that everyone can say farmers have been given a major benefit. But the truth is that farmers end up bearing losses every single time.”

The crux of the dispute lies in how production costs are calculated. Over a decade-and-a-half ago, the Swaminathan Commission — formally known as the National Commission on Farmers — recommended that MSP should be set at 50 per cent above the comprehensive cost of production, a formula described as C2 + 50%.

This formula accounts not just for seeds, fertilisers, labour, and inputs but also includes imputed costs such as the rent of owned land, interest on capital, and depreciation of farm equipment. These, farmers argue, reflect the true economic cost of cultivation.