MUDA 'scam': BJP-appointed governors creating more trouble, says Kharge

In the wake of Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting permission to prosecute chief minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) compensatory site allotment scam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, 17 August, said the BJP-appointed governors are creating trouble for the non-BJP ruled states.

He, however, maintained that he had to see why Gehlot granted permission to prosecute the Karnataka CM.

"I have neither seen it nor know the details of what the notice is about. I have also not seen the reasons cited for permission. I cannot say now whether the notice is right or wrong," Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.