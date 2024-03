Mukhtar Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted by panel of five doctors in UP

The post-mortem on the body of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday night, 28 March will be conducted by five doctors in the rank of Chief Medical Superintendent on Friday morning, 29 March.

The body has already been shifted to the mortuary.

The family of the will be allowed to remain present during the post-mortem and the entire process will be videographed.

Mukhtar's younger son, Umar Ansari, told reporters that their family wanted that the autopsy be carried out in another district, instead of Banda.

Family sources said that their lawyers will also put in an application for parole for Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar's elder son, so that he can attend his father's burial. Abbas is presently lodged in Kasganj jail.

Meanwhile, the burial will take place later on Friday, 29 March in Kalibagh graveyard in Mahmoodabad in Ghazipur.