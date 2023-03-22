Multi-tier security rolled out in Dibrugarh jail after shifting of Amritpal Singh's aides

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, where seven associates of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, including his uncle, are currently lodged, the district's deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu said on Wednesday.



The Punjab Police recently launched a massive crackdown in the northern state, arresting several supporters of Amritpal Singh, the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.



Security has been beefed up in and around the jail since March 19, when initially four members of the outfit were shifted here by the Punjab police, Pegu told reporters.



On Tuesday, three others, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh, were detained under the National Security Act (NSA), and brought to Dibrugarh, around 2500 km away from Punjab.