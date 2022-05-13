Delhi building blaze: 20 bodies recovered so far, 40 people hospitalised, says report

A woman died after a massive fire broke out in a commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.



According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.



The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.

As per an NDTV report, 20 bodies had been recovered from the site while more than 40 people sustained burns and have been hospitalised.

The commercial building is located near Mundka metro station in west Delhi. Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said.







The police reached the spot after receiving information about the blaze, broke the windows of the building, rescued people and got the injured admitted in a hospital, a senior police officer said.



Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the three-storey commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.



The fire initiated from the first floor of the building which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, he said.



The owner of the company is in police custody. One person has died in the incident and efforts are being made to control the situation, police said.



Fire brigades present at the spot are trying to bring the situation under control. Ambulance is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victims, police said.