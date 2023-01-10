'Multiple mistakes, highly avoidable situation': DGCA issues show cause to Go First

A senior DGCA official said that as per regulations, the airline concerned is responsible to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger or cargo handling and also ensure that all the ground handling staff engaged in passenger handling undergo periodic soft skill training for sensitisation, courtesy, behaviour and procedures for assisting the passengers.



However, the regulator found that airline failed to comply with the relevant regulations in the case.



While issuing showcause notice, the aviation regulator has given two weeks time to reply. "To follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," said the DGCA.