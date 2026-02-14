Mumbai: 1 killed, 2 injured as under-construction metro pillar collapses on autorickshaw
Victims from UP’s Jaunpur were tourists; CM orders probe, announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia
One person was killed and two others injured after a section of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed on a moving autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The accident occurred around 12.20 pm on the busy LBS Road, outside the Johnson & Johnson factory, when a segment of the cement structure gave way during construction and fell onto the passing autorickshaw. A nearby car was also partially damaged in the incident.
The deceased was identified as Ramdhan Yadav (55), while Bablu Yadav (25) and Mahendra Yadav, in his late 30s, sustained injuries. All three were residents of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai as tourists, officials said.
Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), ward staff and the 108 ambulance service rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were provided immediate medical assistance and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased, while the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the government.
“In the Mulund area of Mumbai, a slab from the metro construction collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. The chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the matter,” the CMO said in a statement.
The MMRDA, which is overseeing the metro project, said the condition of the injured was being closely monitored and medical assistance was being provided. In an earlier statement issued before the death was confirmed, the authority had said two persons were injured.
Police said further investigation into the cause of the collapse was underway.
