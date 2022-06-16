Mumbai: Agro company CFO arrested for duping investor of Rs 117 cr
The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the chief financial officer (CFO) of an agro company for allegedly duping an investor for Rs 117 crore, an official said on Thursday
The accused, identified as Dhwani Paresh Dattani (28), was apprehended by the EOW officials on Tuesday, he said.
She was the CFO of Suumaya Industries, the official said.
Dattani was arrested on charges of duping an investor of Rs 117 crore by promising high returns, he said.
A probe into the case is on, he added.
