Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: NHSRCL completes first mountain tunnel in Gujarat's Valsad

The corporation constructing India's first high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Thursday announced the completion of its first 350-metre-long mountain tunnel near Zaroli village in Valsad district of Gujarat.

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) celebrated the moment by carrying out a final blast to remove the last layers of rock close to the entrance of the tunnel.

"The biggest challenge for us was how to keep the alignment of the tunnel absolutely straight because the bullet train will run at 320 kmph speed and a minor alignment flaw can play a spoilsport. So, every specification has to be followed precisely and you will not find a deviation of even a single millimetre," S P Mittal, Chief Project Manager of the Valsad section, told PTI.

"We have just dug the skeleton structure of the complete tunnel and the finishing work will start now," he added.