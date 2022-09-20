Mumbai airport handles 1,30,374 passengers, highest single-day figure since Covid

Breaking its own single-day record, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), one of the world's busiest single runway airports, handled the movement of 1,30,374 passengers on September 17, the highest since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The growth is a result of newer destinations, rising flight movements and an increase in airline capacity at the airport.



On September 17, close to 95,080 passengers travelled through Terminal 2 (T2) and 35,294 were witnessed travelling through Terminal 1 (T1) with 839 total flight movements on this day.



On domestic routes, IndiGo, Vistara, and Go First catered to the highest passenger traffic.



As for international, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates stood among the top three airlines.



Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai were the top three domestic destinations, while Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore remained the top three international routes with maximum air traffic.