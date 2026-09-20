Mumbai: As 2 die in Ganapati tragedy, questions over crowd control, safety

Amardeep Gosavi, a former office-bearer of the mandal, told reporters that Dattaram Lad Marg had witnessed a massive crowd on Saturday night, estimating that 50,000 or more people were present in the area at the time. "There was neither adequate police personnel deployment on the road nor was there any crowd management," locals alleged.

According to residents, police generally install barricades at the junction of Dr Ambedkar Road and Dattaram Lad Marg around midnight on Saturdays during the Ganapati festival to regulate the flow of devotees heading towards Kalachowki and divert some of them towards Byculla.

At the time of the incident, however, there was a huge rush in the ‘mukh darshan’ queue, residents said. The pressure of the crowd allegedly caused some barricades to bend or break. With large numbers of devotees moving in both directions, the road became severely congested, particularly outside the Mahaganapati gate.

"Amid jostling of the crowd, some people were pushed towards the stall. Due to this, the iron beams of the stall broke and they might have come in contact with the electric current," an eyewitness said, adding that the incident unfolded within seconds.

Another eyewitness said mandal volunteers managing the queue also received electric shocks while trying to help those affected. "They used wooden sticks from banners to separate the injured person," he said.

Rohan Rane, a mandal activist who was inside the pandal when he learnt about the incident, said volunteers immediately rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. "First, we rushed them to the hospital, holding them in our arms and putting them in wheelchairs, making a way through the crowd. Later, we took them to hospitals on two-wheelers," Rane said.