Mumbai BMW crash: HC asks cops to respond to Mihir Shah's pleas

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 21 August sought the police's reply on the pleas filed by Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, seeking immediate release and claiming that their arrest was "illegal".

Shah was arrested on 9 July, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and leaving her husband Pradeep injured.

His driver Bidawat, who was also present in the car at the time of the accident, was arrested on the day of the alleged accident.

Both are presently in judicial custody.

In their habeas corpus (produce the person) petitions filed in the high court last week, Shah and Bidawat claimed that their detention was illegal and that they must be released immediately.

Both the pleas came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande on Wednesday.

The court directed the police to file its reply affidavit and posted the matter for hearing on 29 August.