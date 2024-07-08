Mumbai BMW crash: LOC issued against 24-yr-old absconding car driver

Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a 24-year-old man, who was allegedly driving a BMW car which fatally knocked down a woman in Worli area, an official said on Monday, 8 July.

The accused is the son of a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), resident of Worli Koliwada, was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on Sunday, 7 July, according to the police.

The car dragged the woman for more than 2 km, a police official said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. He left the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra area and ran away, the official said.

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and Bidawat were later arrested by the Worli police on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said.

Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar.

The official said the car is owned by Rajesh Shah.

"As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," the official said.

The police have launched a search for the accused and formed six teams to trace him, he said.