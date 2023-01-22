Mumbai civic body rejects allegation of 'scam' in setting up of jumbo COVID-19 centres

Chahal had on January 16 recorded his statement with the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for health facilities during the pandemic, and later said jumbo COVID-19 care centres were set up on the Maharashtra government's orders. In the statement issued on Saturday, he said, "A sum of Rs 33.13 crore is spent for providing manpower at Dahisar and NSCI Jumbo COVID-19 centres together, so the allegation of Rs 100 crore scam is baseless." The amount paid by the BMC is only for the salaries of doctors, nurses, technicians and ward boys, and no complaints were received regarding non-receipt of salaries, he said.



"As per directives of the central and the state governments, the BMC has taken elaborate measures to contain spread of the pandemic and to save the lives of lakhs of people from COVID-19 infection from 2020 to 2022. As a part of it, as per directions of state Government, the BMC had to provide manpower to operate and manage various jumbo COVID-19 centres set up by various other government agencies," the statement said.