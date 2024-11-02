Mumbai cops move proposal for Anmol Bishnoi's extradition after US alert

Mumbai Police have forwarded a proposal for the extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case, a senior police official said.

The proposal was sent after US authorities informed Mumbai Police about Anmol Bishnoi's presence in their country, the official said on 2 November, Saturday.

Last month, Mumbai Police's crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai, stating that it intends to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi", and filed an affidavit "for further necessary action", which was allowed by the special court.

Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the 14 April firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal had carried out the firing, and were arrested along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh, all of them currently in judicial custody. One more accused, Anujkumar Thapan, reportedly died by suicide in police custody.