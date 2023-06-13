Mumbai court acquits two in 2002 Gujarat Best Bakery mob attack case

A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday acquitted two accused in the 2002 Best Bakery case of Gujarat where 14 people were killed in a mob attack.

The duo Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil were acquitted of all the charges by Additional Sessions Judge M G Deshpande.

In the first phase of the trial in the Best Bakery case, the Mumbai sessions court in February 2006 convicted nine of the 17 people accused of murder.

In 2012, the Bombay High Court acquitted five of those convicted for want of evidence but upheld the conviction of four others, who had been sentenced to life by the trial court.