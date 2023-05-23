Mumbai court: sex work offence only in public; allows woman to be set free from shelter home

A sessions court in Mumbai has set aside a magistrate's order and directed a shelter home to set at liberty a 34-year-old woman sex worker detained there, saying as per rule, sex work can be called an offence when one engages in it in a public place causing annoyance to others.

The woman approached the sessions court after the magistrate's court on March 15 this year directed her to be detained at the shelter home in Mumbai for one year for care, protection and shelter.

Additional sessions judge C V Patil set aside the magistrate court's order last month. The detailed order was made available recently.

The woman was detained in February following a raid at a brothel in suburban Mulund.