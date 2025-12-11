Mumbai Customs seize hydroponic weed, gold, diamonds worth Rs 45 cr; 12 held

Mumbai Customs have seized hydroponic cannabis, gold and diamonds worth a combined Rs 45 crore in a series of enforcement operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said on Wednesday. Twelve passengers have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

The operations were carried out between 3 and 10 December following specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

In the biggest haul, nine passengers arriving from Bangkok were detained and found carrying hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 37.26 crore.