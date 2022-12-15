Mumbai: Fire engulfs Parel skyscraper, many feared to be trapped

A massive fire broke out on the 35th floor of a skyscraper in central Mumbai's Lower Parel east area, the BMC Disaster Control said on Thursday.



The blaze engulfed the middle-upper stories of the One Avighna Park building around 10.45 a.m., with dark clouds of smoke emanating from the structure.



At least eight fire tenders with sophisticated equipment and special ladders have rushed to the area to combat the flames.



Many people were suspected trapped in the building though there was no official confirmation, and the cause of the conflagration was not clear yet.