Mumbai hoarding crash: Billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde arrested from Udaipur

In a big breakthrough, the Mumbai Police tracked and arrested Bhavesh Bhinde -- the owner of the hoarding that crashed in Ghatkopar on 13 May -- from his hideout in Rajasthan's Udaipur, sources said in Mumbai on Thursday, 16 May.

Bhinde, a director at EGO Media Co., was on the run ever since the gigantic billboard crashed on Monday, claiming 16 lives and injuring 88 others.

Soon after the tragedy, the Mumbai Police had lodged a case against Bhinde invoking the stringent charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

An official source said the Bhandup police had formed multiple teams to track down Bhinde, who was constantly on the move and changing locations, making it difficult for the police to pin him down.