Mumbai: Kalyan teen dies by suicide after alleged assault for not speaking Marathi

A 19-year-old first-year science student from Kalyan East died by suicide on Tuesday evening after allegedly being assaulted on a Mumbai local train earlier in the day, police said on Thursday. The incident has triggered shock across Thane district and prompted a detailed investigation into both the assault and the events leading up to the young man’s death.

The student, identified as Arnav Laxman Khaire, was travelling from Kalyan to Mulund for college when the alleged attack occurred between Kalyan and Thane stations. According to assistant commissioner of police Kalyanji Gete, Arnav’s father has claimed that the confrontation began when his son requested a fellow passenger to move slightly forward in the crowded compartment.

The passenger reportedly reprimanded Arnav for not speaking in Marathi, after which the situation escalated. “The passenger, along with five companions, allegedly assaulted Arnav and beat him repeatedly,” the ACP said. Arnav, feeling “fearful, overwhelmed and nauseous from the beating”, exited the train at Thane and boarded another to continue his journey to college.

However, Arnav is believed to have been deeply shaken by the incident. He attended only part of his scheduled lectures and returned home early, police said. On the phone, he reportedly told his father about what had happened, and the family noticed he sounded frightened and distressed.