Mumbai: Kalyan teen dies by suicide after alleged assault for not speaking Marathi
Father blames unknown assailants on local train; police launch probe into incident and circumstances leading to suicide
A 19-year-old first-year science student from Kalyan East died by suicide on Tuesday evening after allegedly being assaulted on a Mumbai local train earlier in the day, police said on Thursday. The incident has triggered shock across Thane district and prompted a detailed investigation into both the assault and the events leading up to the young man’s death.
The student, identified as Arnav Laxman Khaire, was travelling from Kalyan to Mulund for college when the alleged attack occurred between Kalyan and Thane stations. According to assistant commissioner of police Kalyanji Gete, Arnav’s father has claimed that the confrontation began when his son requested a fellow passenger to move slightly forward in the crowded compartment.
The passenger reportedly reprimanded Arnav for not speaking in Marathi, after which the situation escalated. “The passenger, along with five companions, allegedly assaulted Arnav and beat him repeatedly,” the ACP said. Arnav, feeling “fearful, overwhelmed and nauseous from the beating”, exited the train at Thane and boarded another to continue his journey to college.
However, Arnav is believed to have been deeply shaken by the incident. He attended only part of his scheduled lectures and returned home early, police said. On the phone, he reportedly told his father about what had happened, and the family noticed he sounded frightened and distressed.
Later that evening, when Arnav’s father returned from work, he found the main door locked from inside. With the help of neighbours, he forced the door open and found Arnav hanging, police said. A blanket had been used to tie the noose.
Police have registered a case of accidental death and say the circumstances surrounding both the assault and the suicide are being probed. Statements are being collected from the family, neighbours, and potential witnesses. Officials are also attempting to identify the passengers involved in the alleged assault.
ACP Gete said investigators will examine CCTV footage from stations along the route, details of train timings, and any eyewitness accounts. “The father has alleged that the assault led to the mental stress that pushed Arnav to take the extreme step. We are looking into all aspects,” he added.
The incident has renewed concerns about rising hostility on crowded suburban trains, where verbal arguments frequently escalate. Mental health experts have also pointed to the heightened vulnerability of young adults who face sudden violence or humiliation in public spaces.
Police officials urged commuters to come forward if they witnessed the altercation or can help identify the accused passengers.
With PTI inputs
