Mumbai not for developers; Slum Rehabilitation Act intended for public welfare: Bombay HC

This city is not for developers, and the Slum Rehabilitation Act (SRA) is intended to serve the purpose of public welfare and not the developers, the Bombay High Court said, directing two developers to pay transit arrears of Rs 11 crore to a suburban SRA project.



A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale made the observation on Monday while hearing a petition filed by Shree Sai Pawan SRA CHS Ltd claiming that the two developers appointed for redevelopment of their society had not paid them transit rent since 2019.

Afcons Developers Ltd and Ameya Housing Private Ltd were appointed as co-developers of the slum rehabilitation project at Jogeshwari in suburban Mumbai.



More than 300 people eligible to get flats in the project have not been getting any transit rent since 2019. Of the 300, 17 were put up in transit accommodations and were hence not receiving transit rent, but these houses were also in a dilapidated condition.



The remaining 230 persons have not received any transit rent since 2019 and have been left to fend for themselves. The two co-developers are locked in a never-ending arbitration and there is no work being done at the site, the court said.