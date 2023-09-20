Mumbai Police book Christian mission head for alleged ‘casteist slur, abuse’

The MHB Police Station has booked the Director of a prominent Christian education mission for allegedly hurling caste-slurs at a technical education institution’s director-principal, torturing and making him and his students clean toilets, officials said here on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged by an academic, Santosh Pandurang Shinde, 46, Director-Principal of Ava Elma Vocational Educational Pvt. Ltd., the MHB Police have registered a FIR against Fr. Corlis Noel Gonsalves, Director, Bosco Boys Home, according to lawyer Nitin Satpute.

The police have invoked various sections of the stringent SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and further investigations are on, said an official.

On his part, Prin. Shinde and his students staged a protest outside the police station on Monday demanding the immediate arrest of Fr. Gonsalves for allegedly subjecting him and some of his 80-odd vocational students to casteist slurs, mental torture and humiliation in different forms.