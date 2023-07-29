Mumbai police nab Chhota Shakeel’s aide - absconding for 25 years - from Thane

After intense efforts of several weeks, the Mumbai Police finally nabbed absconding killer and gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide, Laik Ahmed Fidahussein Shaikh -- reported 'missing' for over 25 years -- from his solitary hideout in Mumbra town in Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

Shaikh, now 50, along with an accomplice, had shot dead a mafiosi named Munna Daadhi, belonging to the Chhota Rajan gang on April 2, 1997 in the Pydhonie area of south Mumbai.

Soon after the broad daylight killing, he was arrested by the Pydhonie Police Station, but after a few months, managed to secure bail in 1998, and was residing at a tenement in Dongri area, barely one km away.