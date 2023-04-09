Mumbai Police register case against rapper Umesh Khade for 'anti-govt' song

Khade had uploaded the song on a social media platform having the account name Shambho, and the song went viral, he said.



The case was registered against Khade under Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, he said.



He was called for questioning by the police on Thursday and later allowed to go, the official said.





After registration of the FIR on Friday, a notice was served to Khade asking him to appear before the investigating officer whenever required, he said, adding the rapper was not arrested.