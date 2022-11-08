Mumbai Police register FIR against comedian Vir Das, Netflix on charges of copyright infringement

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Vir Das, two other persons and online streaming platform Netflix on charges of copyright rules violation following a complaint by a producer, an official said on Tuesday.



Noted theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani in his police complaint said that in October 2010, his company signed a contract with Das to produce a show.



In January 2020, when Gidwani saw a promo of a new show of Das on Netflix, the producer realised that some content had allegedly been copied from the previous show (of 2010) with a few changes, the official from Cuffe Parade police station said.



Based on Gidwani's complaint, a case was registered on November 4 against Das, two other persons and Netflix service under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act, the official said.