Mumbai receives heavy rains overnight, moderate showers predicted

Overnight heavy rains lashed Mumbai and more showers are predicted in the city in the next 24 hours, a civic official said on Friday.



The city has been getting heavy spells of rain since Thursday night. But there is no report of major waterlogging anywhere, except a few low-lying areas like Andheri subway, which is shut for traffic due to water accumulation, he said.



Incessant rains and cloudy skies brought the mercury levels down and turned the weather in the city pleasant.