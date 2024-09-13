Mumbai: Road caves in due to leakage from 66-inch water pipeline; no injuries

A road caved in at an intersection in Dadar in central Mumbai on Thursday, 12 September trapping a car’s tyre in the crater, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 11.30 am at the busy Kismat junction on Veer Savarkar Marg in Dadar West, they said. It created a 3 feet X 5 feet crater.

Traffic police with the help of locals pulled out the car from the crater after the cave-in, which briefly disrupted vehicular movement in Dadar. A video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the road caved in due to leakage from a 66-inch underground pipeline.