Thanks to Ravindra Waikar, ECI has another 'EVM scandal' to explain

A police complaint lodged by an Election Commission of India (ECI) official on Friday, 14 June at Mumbai's Vanrai police station appears to have added a whole new angle to the ongoing controversy about electronic voting machines (EVMs) used int he recent Lok Sabha elections, to the ECI's embarrassment.

Reports appearing in Sunday-Midday suggest that the police have sent a phone for forensic examination and called for CCTV footage from inside the NESCO counting centre in Goregaon East, part of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. The losing Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate had demanded access to the CCTV footage on the counting day of 4 June itself, but the request was denied by the returning officer.

Phones are not allowed inside counting centres, except in the case of portal operators, the returning officer and a handful of ECI officials. In case of the NESCO centre, portal operator Dinesh Gurav has been accused of handing over his phone — connected to an EVM and reportedly bearing an OTP used to unlock an EVM — to a relative of winning Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar.

Several candidates submitted a written complaint on 4 June and demanded a police investigation, which was declined. It is not clear why a police complaint was finally filed 10 days later by the assistant returning officer. The delay raises suspicions that evidence such as CCTV footage, fingerprints, and call records could have been tampered with.