Mumbai: TISS students cancel BBC documentary show after BJYM protests

The premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)'s Progressive Students Forum cancelled the planned screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after strong protests by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists on Saturday evening.



A student leader - declining to be quoted - said that the film and the projector could not be taken to the venue in view of the protests and pressures from the TISS management and the Mumbai Police.



"Accordingly, we decided to cancel the screening. However, we have forwarded the entire documentary to all the students and they are watching it on their gadgets like mobiles, laptops or tablets," he told IANS, adding it has reached over 600 students on the TISS Deonar campus and outside.