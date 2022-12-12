Mumbai to breathe more polluted air in coming times, warns study

During the same period in 2021, the number of 'poor' days was only six with no 'very poor' air days indicating a sharp decline in 2022.



Last year, during the period there were 18 days when PM-2.5 was within the permissible limits but in 2022 there was only one day when PM-2.5 was in the permissible range.



In 2022, the 18 'poor' and four 'very poor' air quality days the worst-affected were Malad, Chembur and Mazagaon, while Borivali, Navi Mumbai and Worli recorded the cleanest air during the period (November 1 - December 10).



Mumbai's fresh air continues to be smothered by the transport sector (30 per cent), biofuels or residential emissions (20), industries (18), windblown dust (15) and the rest (17) related to weather factors including sea-salt, as per SAFAR study.



Waatavaran Foundation's founder Bhagwan Kesbhat said that the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities must develop a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that can set in motion a series of emergency measures whenever the air quality hits a certain threshold, besides health advisories and controlling pollution at the sources.