Mumtaz is back in Mumbai, this time with husband
Yesteryears’ gorgeous diva Mumtaz who now lives in London is in Mumbai again…her second visit to the city in two months. This time she was accompanied by her entrepreneur husband Mayur Madhvani. He has now left Mumbai but Mumtaz is still in Mumbai, to catch up with old friends.
“Kya karen, purane doston ki yaad aati hai. I guess as one grows older one gravitates towards one’s roots. I do miss my friends in Mumbai in London. Nowadays I miss them more. I was in Mumbai a couple of months ago. This time my husband was also with me. He travels so much all the time that I am mostly at home all by myself in London. My daughter Natasha lives in Dubai and my younger daughter Tanya in Rome which is an hour’s flight from London and one reason why I made London my headquarters was that I could fly to Tanya in Rome in an hour.”
But now Mumtaz is more at home in Mumbai. “I’ve several homes here and they are supposed to be looked after by people hired for the job. But you know how it is. I have to do all the cleaning and renovation every time I am here. This time since I came with my husband he had to leave after a few days. I told him I‘ll stay back. Abhi tak toh maine theek se unpacking bhi nahin kee hai. I can’t live out of suitcases.”
Is the heartthrob from Khilona, Tere Mere Sapne, Aaina and Jheel Ke Us Paar planning to re-settle in Mumbai?
“I don’t know yet. Ho sakta hai. All my friends are here. Mumbai is where my heart is. Although I have lovely homes in London. Lekin yahan pe mere dost hain,” says Mumtaz who threw a party last week with her husband for all her old friends in the film industry.
“It was so nice to see them again. We should do this more often. We neglect meeting friends and then one day they are gone,” says the beautiful actress.
