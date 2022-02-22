Munawar Faruqui joins Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'

Faruqui, who is also a rapper, said he is aware that his journey during the show will be "challenging" but he is prepared for it.



"Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind show, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry.



"Though it's going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show," the 30-year-old comedian said in a statement.



In January 2021, Faruqui spent a month in jail at Indore after a BJP MLA's son lodged an FIR and accused the comedian of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows.