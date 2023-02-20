Mundra Port Narcotics Seizure Case: NIA files 2nd Supplementary charge sheet

"It has also been revealed that consignments were being imported through multiple fake/shell import proprietorship firms floated in India through multiple accused," the NIA said.



Prime accused Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar visited Dubai, UAE on multiple occasions and wilfully participated in the conspiracy for exploiting the commercial sea-route of import, in order to smuggle heroin into India in commercial quantities.



Talwar was running multiple trades in New Delhi, like clubs, retail showrooms and import firms. These firms are opened by Kabir Talwar in the names of his employees, relatives and friends, which are solely operated by him. These firms were used for importing narcotics, banned items and receiving remittances in the form of legitimate goods in lieu of his role in the smuggling cartel, the NIA said.