Municipal Commissioner's court orders demolition of 3 storeys of Sanjauli mosque in Shimla

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner's court on Saturday ordered demolition of the top three "unauthorised" storeys of the disputed Sanjauli mosque here and gave two months' time to the Waqf Board and the mosque committee to execute its orders.

The court also ordered the Waqf Board and the committee to bear all the expenses of the demolition and scheduled the next hearing on December 21 regarding the two remaining floors (ground and first floor).

Hindu organisations have been protesting against the unauthorised construction in the mosque and demanding demolition of the illegal storeys.

On 11 September, 10 people were injured during a protest.

A day later, the Muslim welfare committee had given a representation to the municipal corporation commissioner asking to seal an unauthorised portion of the mosque and said they will themselves demolish this unauthorised portion.