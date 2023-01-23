Municipal House on Jan 24 to elect Delhi's mayor and Dy mayor

"The election of mayor should have happened in the first House itself, but it was unfortunate that it could not take place due to the chaos last time. I am hopeful, the process will happen smoothly tomorrow," he told PTI



Prakash, a senior BJP leader, also said it was a matter of great fortune for people of Delhi that it will now again have one mayor for the whole city.



"Aruna Asaf Ali was the first mayor of Delhi, and Rajni Abbi was the last mayor till MCD was trifurcated in 2012. And, after ten years, again a woman mayor will be at the helm, it is matter of great fortune for both the city as well the person who will become the mayor of Delhi," he said.