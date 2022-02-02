Murder bid case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane withdraws bail plea from HC; lawyer says he will surrender

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea filed in the Bombay High Court as he intends to surrender before police and join the investigation in an attempt to murder case in which he is an accused.



Nitesh Rane, who is the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, had filed the plea in HC on Tuesday after a sessions court in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra denied him bail in the case while noting that his custodial interrogation was required.



On Wednesday, the MLA's advocate Satish Maneshinde told a single bench of Justice C V Bhadang that the applicant (Nitesh) would like to withdraw the application seeking bail.



"The applicant intends to surrender and wants to join the investigation. This is despite the fact that the applicant still has five more days of protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court on January 27, Maneshinde said.