Murli Manohar Joshi backs protesting students, calls out 'police brutality'

Veteran BJP leader and former party president Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday expressed support for students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, saying their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system were "genuine" and deserved an empathetic response.

In a post on X, Joshi also criticised the police action against the protesters on Monday, describing it as "merciless". He said the issue should not be treated merely as a law-and-order problem and warned that the use of force could alienate large sections of society from the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

"It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi. Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy and a desire to find a lasting solution," Joshi said.