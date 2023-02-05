Musharraf was perhaps only Pak general who genuinely tried to address Kashmir issue: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said former president Pervez Musharraf was the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue.

Musharraf, 79, passed away on Sunday at a Dubai hospital.

“Deepest condolences. Perhaps the only Pakistani General who genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue. He wanted a solution according to wishes of people of J-K and acceptable to India and Pak. Though GOI has reversed all CBMs initiated by him and Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.